Live

Watch CBSN Live

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

The $758 million winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold as at a Pride gas station and store in Chicopee, Massachusetts. The owner of the store shared his reaction during a press conference. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.