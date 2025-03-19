Winemaker says consumers could face "some pain and issues" on possible tariffs In response to the steel and aluminum tariffs, the European Union said last week that it would place levies on $28 billion worth of American goods, including beef, poultry, bourbon, jeans and peanut butter, starting April 1. President Trump said that if the EU enacts those tariffs, he will respond by imposing a 200% retaliatory tariff on all European wine and Champagne. Andrew Rockwell, production winemaker at Sparkling Pointe, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.