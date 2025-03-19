Watch CBS News

Winemaker says consumers could face "some pain and issues" on possible tariffs

In response to the steel and aluminum tariffs, the European Union said last week that it would place levies on $28 billion worth of American goods, including beef, poultry, bourbon, jeans and peanut butter, starting April 1. President Trump said that if the EU enacts those tariffs, he will respond by imposing a 200% retaliatory tariff on all European wine and Champagne. Andrew Rockwell, production winemaker at Sparkling Pointe, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.