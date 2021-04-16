Live

William Shakespeare's "rich, juicy" vocabulary

In this web exclusive, Michael Witmore and Heather Wolfe, of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., explain to Martha Teichner how the Bard of Avon found and borrowed the language he made immortal.
