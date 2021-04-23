Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Trump's suggestion of rigged elections have impact on democracy?

Donald Trump has suggested the election process is rigged, but the GOP nominee has gone further and encouraged his supporters to observe voters at the polls. Thirty-nine states have voter challenger laws, giving private citizens the right to challenge the eligibility of voters in person on Election Day. Atlantic contributing editor Alex Wagner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her article, "Scare the Vote," where she looks into Trump's claims and the lasting effects they could have on the future of democracy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.