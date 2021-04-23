Will Trump's suggestion of rigged elections have impact on democracy? Donald Trump has suggested the election process is rigged, but the GOP nominee has gone further and encouraged his supporters to observe voters at the polls. Thirty-nine states have voter challenger laws, giving private citizens the right to challenge the eligibility of voters in person on Election Day. Atlantic contributing editor Alex Wagner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her article, "Scare the Vote," where she looks into Trump's claims and the lasting effects they could have on the future of democracy.