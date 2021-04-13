Live

Will Smith joins Oscar boycott

Diversity among the Oscar nominanees goes beyond the black community. Mashable.com entertainment reporter Yohana Desta talks to CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson about the diversity issue for all minorities in Hollywood.
