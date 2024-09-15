Watch CBS News

"Will & Harper": Will Ferrell's unique road trip with his best friend

Comedy legend Will Ferrell and former "Saturday Night Live" head writer Harper Steele had been buddies since the mid-1990s. Two years ago, Steele sent an email announcing that she had transitioned to a woman. How the two approached the changing dynamics of their friendship became the basis of a new Netflix documentary, "Will & Harper," in which the two embark on a cross-country road trip – 17 days of laughter, tears and beer. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Ferrell and Steele about their adventure and what they learned about themselves, and the nation they navigated.
