Will Donald Trump sweep Super Tuesday 2? Five states are voting in today's Super Tuesday primary, with over 1,000 delegates up for grabs. Donald Trump took aim at John Kasich Tuesday, saying the Ohio governor was "nasty" in earlier debates. Can Trump secure enough delegates to effectively lock up the GOP nomination? CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris, CBSN political contributor Leslie Sanchez, and democratic strategist Nomiki Konst join CBSN to discuss what's at stake in today's primary.