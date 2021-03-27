Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Congress and the White House work together?

An immigration fight is already brewing between President Obama and the Senate. The president said he will take executive action on immigration before the Republicans take control of the Senate in 2015. Nancy Cordes and Major Garrett report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.