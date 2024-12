Will the bill to avert a government shutdown pass without Trump's support? For the second time in three months, Congress is facing a fast-approaching deadline to pass a short-term funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. President-elect Donald Trump and some other Republican lawmakers have spoken out against it. Meanwhile, Trump has suggested that members of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 committee should be criminally targetted. CBS News' Hunter Woodall and Ed O'Keefe have more details.