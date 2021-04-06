Live

Wildfires put California under state of emergency

There are approximately two dozen wildfires raging throughout the drought-ravaged state, threatening some 6,000 homes. The largest blaze, known as the Rocky Fire, is 100 miles north of San Francisco. Carter Evans reports.
