Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wildfire engulfs homes in Washington state

The massive Sleepy Hollow wildfire, fueled by strong winds and scorching heat, burned through Wenatchee, Washington, destroying 24 homes and forcing thousands to evacuate. Joanna Small of CBS affiliate KIRO reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.