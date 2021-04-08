Live

Wife of Dolphin's cornerback arrested

Miko Grimes, wife of Miami Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes, was arrested at a game for walking into traffic and becoming belligerent when told to stop. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates has cell phone video of the incident.
