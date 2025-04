Why young people are turning to "buy now, pay later" plans New statistics are painting a larger picture of the shifting state of the economy, particularly for young people. Tickets for this year's Coachella ran for more than $1,000 a weekend. A new Billboard report found that more than 80,000 attendees, or roughly 60%, opted for "buy now, pay later" plans. Forbes senior contributor Jack Kelly joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.