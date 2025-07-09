Watch CBS News

Why TSA is changing its shoe removal policy

Flyers will no longer have to remove their shoes at TSA security checkpoints. It's a change in policy that's existed for nearly 20 years. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on why the change is being made.
