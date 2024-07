Why these Nevadans say they're voting for Trump in 2024 For both the left and the right, the state of U.S. democracy ranks high among their top concerns, according to CBS News polling. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto spoke with two Nevadans, Brooke Westlake, an entrepreneur, and Gary Butcher, a retiree, about why they think former President Donald Trump is the solution.