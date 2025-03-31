Why the Wisconsin Supreme Court election gained interest from Elon Musk, other billionaires Wisconsin is holding its first major race since President Trump took office for a seat on the battleground state's Supreme Court. Elon Musk has donated $3 million to the state's Republican Party and his America PAC is pumping more than $12 million into advertising and campaign operations for the GOP candidate. Meanwhile Democratic billionaires, including George Soros, are also spending money in the race that will determine major issues in the coming years.