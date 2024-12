Why Syria's civil war is reigniting The Syrian military and the Kremlin conducted joint airstrikes Monday on parts of Syria that rebels took control of over the weekend. Fighters seized Syria's largest city, Aleppo, after a battle with troops loyal to dictator Bashar al-Assad. CBS News senior national security correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "America Decides" to discuss why the civil war is reigniting after a yearslong stalemate.