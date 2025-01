Why the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the TikTok ban in the U.S. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a law banning TikTok in the U.S. can take effect. President Biden signed the bipartisan bill in April, but in a statement on Friday, the White House said it would not enforce it. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks down the ruling, and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has reactions from lawmakers.