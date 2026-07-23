Why Smart People Fall for Scams | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Jill and Mark discuss a $50 million Ponzi scheme that ensnared dozens of investors with promises of big, risk-free returns. Then, they break down the emotional manipulation tactics scammers use to gain your trust and how to protect yourself as AI makes fraud more sophisticated and harder to spot than ever. Plus, a burned-out caller is desperate for a career reset and wonders how long she can afford to coast on her savings before figuring out her next move.