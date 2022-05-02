Why Russia's military operations have fallen short of expectations When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, there were concerns that Ukraine's military would quickly be outnumbered and overwhelmed. But Ukrainian forces have mounted a fierce resistance, and the war is still going on more than two months later. Michael Weiss, news director of New Lines Magazine, spoke to Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what hasn't worked for Russia and new reporting about a high-level Russian official's visit to Ukraine.