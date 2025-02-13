Why North Carolina's Supreme Court race remains undecided A judicial race in North Carolina remains undecided more than three months after Election Day. The Republican candidate for the state's supreme court, Judge Jefferson Griffin, is trailing his opponent by 734 votes after multiple recounts and is seeking to invalidate more than 60,000 ballots cast during the election. Anderson Clayton, chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, joins "America Decides" to share her perspective on the legal battle.