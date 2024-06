Why Michigan will play a key role in 2024 race outcome In the run-up to the 2024 election, you're going to hear a lot about the battleground state of Michigan, which went red in 2016 and flipped blue in 2020. The Detroit Free Press took a closer look at eight counties that it believes represent the varied lived experiences of the state's 10 million people. Emily Lawler, state government and politics editor at the Detroit Free Press, joins CBS News to dive deeper into the pivotal state.