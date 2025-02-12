Why McConnell voted against Gabbard; new details on Trump-Putin call After almost three years of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, President Trump said late Wednesday he is working to end the war. Mr. Trump said Wednesday he spoke with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Plus, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell joined Democrats in voting against the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, although she still received enough votes to be confirmed. CBS News' Jennifer Jacobs and Nikole Killion have the latest.