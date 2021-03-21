Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why have active shooter incidents spiked in U.S.?

The U.S. is averaging about 16 active shooter incidents a year, three times as many as a decade ago. The FBI says 209 people were killed in active shooter cases between 2009 and 2012 – a 150 percent increase over previous years. Bob Orr reports.
