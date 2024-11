Why does Musk want to join Trump during second term as president? Elon Musk will have to balance the many business dealings he has with the U.S. government as he contemplates joining President-elect Donald Trump for his second term in office. David Yaffe-Bellany, a crypto and technology reporter at The New York Times, joins CBS News with more on Trump's plan to create a temporary agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk may help lead.