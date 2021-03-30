Live

Why do people tell tall tales?

NBC is launching an internal investigation into Brian Williams' exaggerations that his helicopter in Iraq was hit in 2003. In light of this controversy, psychology professor Dan Ariely joins CBSN with more on why people tell tall tales.
