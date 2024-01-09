Operation Lone Star
Trump Immunity Claim
"Monumental" Discovery
Cold Cases
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Appeals court probes limits of Trump's immunity claim in 2020 election case
Defense secretary was hospitalized for infection related to prostate cancer
How Texas officials stymied nonprofits' efforts to help migrants bused north
Russia says it has detained a U.S. citizen on drug charges
Gabriel Attal becomes France's youngest, first openly gay prime minister
Taliban detains dozens of Afghan women for breaking hijab rules
Should you eat before a workout? Here's what experts say.
Ancient letter written by Roman emperor leads to "monumental" discovery
Menendez denies bribery allegations after latest indictment
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Inside Edition 24/7
Mixible
Local
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Watch CBS News
Why Congress must approve spending deal soon
Congress is less than two weeks away from a potential partial government shutdown as lawmakers try to hammer out the details of a spending agreement. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion is following the efforts on Capitol Hill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On