Who is Roy Moore, Alabama's GOP Senate candidate?

Roy Moore used to be a judge. Now, he's a politician. But he always sounds -- as he did at Tuesday night's victory party -- like a Bible-thumping preacher. Chip Reid reports on Moore's controversial history.
