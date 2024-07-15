Watch CBS News

Who is Sen. JD Vance, Trump's VP pick?

After weeks of speculation, former President Donald Trump selected Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his vice presidential pick on Monday. CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson and New York Rep. Mike Lawler join to discuss.
