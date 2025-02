Who could secure NAACP Image Awards' most coveted wins? Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Doechii are among several artists who have already won big in the NAACP Image Awards ahead of the main event airing this Saturday on Paramount+ and BET. Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to receive the Chairman's Award as well. NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson and BET CEO Scott Mills join "The Daily Report" to discuss.