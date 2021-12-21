W.H.O. chief warns against holiday gatherings amid COVID surge The director-general of the World Health Organization is urging people to cancel or postpone their holiday gatherings as the Omicron variant spreads globally. He warned the celebrations could overwhelm hospital systems and lead to more infections and deaths. This comes as leaders in the U.K. and other European nations consider tightening restrictions ahead of Christmas. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joined Anne-Marie Green on CBSN to discuss the COVID surge.