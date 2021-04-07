Live

Watch CBSN Live

Who are the Oath Keepers?

A group calling themselves the "Oath Keepers" has begun armed patrols around Ferguson, MO. But officials say the group is making an already tense environment worse. Reuters reporter Scott Malone spoke to CBSN about police concerns.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.