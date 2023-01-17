White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.