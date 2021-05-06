White House: Open to talks on gun laws

Live

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed the possibility of banning "bump stocks" after the Las Vegas shooting. She also spoke about President Trump's visits to Las Vegas and Puerto Rico. Watch the full press briefing.
