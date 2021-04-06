White House moves up vaccine eligibility timeline, says no federal vaccine passports The White House is moving up its timeline to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar and New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the Biden administration's vaccine policy, plus voting rights and the president's infrastructure proposal.