White House moves up vaccine eligibility timeline, says no federal vaccine passports

The White House is moving up its timeline to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Politico White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar and New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the Biden administration's vaccine policy, plus voting rights and the president's infrastructure proposal.
