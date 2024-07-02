White House fields questions about Biden's health after poor debate peformance White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a barrage of questions about President Biden's health and his capacity to serve in the first press briefing since his debate against Donald Trump last week. Jean-Pierre flatly said no when asked if Biden had Alzheimer's or dementia, but said the administration understands the concerns about his health and admitted, "The president did not have a great night at the debate."