White House denies withholding weapons from Israel, calls Netanyahu claims disappointing The White House is taking issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims in a Tuesday video that the U.S. is keeping weapons and ammunition from the Israelis, with White House national security communications adviser John Kirby calling the video perplexing and disappointing. Doubt is also growing from both U.S. and Israeli officials over Netanyahu's goal of destroying Hamas. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has more.