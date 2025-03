White House denies ignoring court order blocking some deportations A federal judge in Washington, D.C., held a hearing late Monday on the Trump administration's use of the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act. Despite being blocked by the courts, the White House used the act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, but claims it did not violate the order. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Jake Rosen have the latest.