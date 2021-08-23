White House urges mandatory COVID vaccinations; ramps up evacuations in Afghanistan President Biden urged companies to implement vaccination requirements for employees following the FDA's full approval of Pfizer's vaccine. Meanwhile his administration is ramping up the pace of evacuations from Afghanistan ahead of the August 31st deadline. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Boston Globe Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin, and Axios political reporter Sarah Mucha join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that plus the latest on divisions among Democrats over Mr. Biden's legislative agenda.