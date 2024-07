White House, Biden campaign hold all-staff meetings amid debate fallout Both the White House and the Biden campaign held all-staff meetings Wednesday as officials contend with political fallout from last week's presidential debate. Tom LoBianco, co-founder of 24sight News, and Kadia Goba, politics reporter for Semafor, join "America Decides" to take a closer look at the current White House messaging as concerns about the president's age continue to swirl.