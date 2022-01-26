Live

Watch CBS News

CBS News Exclusive: Whistleblower complaint urges expanding COVID-19 vaccinations in ICE facilities

Two medical advisers for the Department of Homeland Security are urging the U.S. government to expand its COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation efforts in immigration detention centers across the country. The call to action was disclosed in a whistleblower complaint exclusively obtained by CBS News. According to government statistics, COVID cases in ICE detention centers have surged by more than 800% since the start of the year. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.