CBS News Exclusive: Whistleblower complaint urges expanding COVID-19 vaccinations in ICE facilities Two medical advisers for the Department of Homeland Security are urging the U.S. government to expand its COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation efforts in immigration detention centers across the country. The call to action was disclosed in a whistleblower complaint exclusively obtained by CBS News. According to government statistics, COVID cases in ICE detention centers have surged by more than 800% since the start of the year. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.