Live

Watch CBSN Live

Which sleep animal are you?

For years, we've believed there were only two types of people -- early birds and nights owls -- but a new study suggests there are actually four types, and figuring out which sort of animal you are can actually help you feel a whole lot better
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.