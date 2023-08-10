Watch CBS News

When to use autopay and when not to

Setting up autopay payments seems like a great idea, but some finance experts say autopay can actually end up hurting consumers in some situations. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo has more on when to enable autopay and when not to.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.