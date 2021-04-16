Live

What's next after Trump and Clinton's N.Y. wins?

CBS News political director and "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were able to pull off such big victories in the New York primaries.
