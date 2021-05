What's behind the recent stock market surge? Wall Street hit a new milestone Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared past 23,000 for the first time. It closed just below that mark, gaining 40 points for the day. Since the start of 2017, the Dow has climbed more than 3,000 points. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" with what's behind the record-setting surge.