What's behind Cuba's ongoing energy crisis? The lights are turning back on in Cuba after a major power plant failure plunged the entire nation into darkness last week. While the majority of power has been restored, the blackout is serving as a reminder of the nation's persistent energy problems. Christopher Hernandez-Roy, deputy director of the Americas program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins CBS News to take a look at some of the core causes for Cuba's ongoing energy crisis, and what needs to be done to solve the issue.