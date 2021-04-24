Live

Watch CBSN Live

What's bad is good: Eggs

Foodies will welcome any word that things once thought to be bad for your health might actually be good. Serena Altschul has news of how that may affect lovers of the egg, and talks with Terry Golson, author of "The Farmstead Egg Guide & Cookbook."
