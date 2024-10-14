What we know about arrest near Trump rally in California over the weekend The Secret Service and FBI are investigating an arrest at a security checkpoint near a Trump rally in California over the weekend. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was later released on $5,000 bail. Federal investigators say Trump was not in danger during Saturday's event and a federal law enforcement source tells CBS News there's no indication the incident was an assassination attempt. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.