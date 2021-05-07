Live

What we do and don't know about the Niger attack

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford answered questions Monday on the deadly attack on American soldiers in Niger on Oct. 4. CBS News Radio military analyst Mike Lyons joins CBSN's Stephanie Sy over the phone to discuss Gen. Dunford's remarks.
