What Trump's victory means for life in Washington, D.C. Once President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2025, the federal government is sure to feel a shake-up. But what about the lives of everyday people in the capital of the U.S.? Michael Schaffer, senior editor and columnist at Politico, joins "America Decides" to discuss the changes that Washington, D.C., residents are bracing for.